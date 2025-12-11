Sources: Arsenal eyeing two attacker signings as stance on Viktor Gyokeres emerges

Rodrygo Goes and Endrick on the Real Madrid bench (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Arsenal are eyeing both Real Madrid’s Rodrygo Goes and AC Milan’s Rafael Leao as long-term targets in attack, and are not currently seeking to sign a new striker.

As first reported here in my exclusive for the Daily Briefing, Arsenal still have a lot of faith in Viktor Gyokeres after spending big to sign him from Sporting Lisbon in the summer.

As such, the Gunners are not looking for a new centre-forward to replace Gyokeres, but are keeping in mind other attackers who could come in to help the Sweden international.

Sources tell me the names that feature most high up on Arsenal’s list are Rodrygo and Leao, who have long been on the north Londoners’ radar.

Arsenal relaxed about Viktor Gyokeres but eyeing Rodrygo Goes and Rafael Leao

Arsenal have made changes to their attack in recent times, with Gyokeres not the only new addition to Mikel Arteta’s front three over the summer.

Noni Madueke also joined, and has played on both the left and right flanks, while Eberechi Eze has also sometimes been used in a front three when he’s not deputised for Martin Odegaard in a more central role.

Still, Leandro Trossard is not getting any younger, and Gabriel Martinelli has been a little inconsistent, while both Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz have had a lot of injury troubles.

That could leave room for a player of the profile or Rodrygo or Leao to come in and offer something different to help generally improve the strength of that front three.

Gyokeres would then also benefit from that, with things perhaps not entirely clicking yet between the 27-year-old and the team’s current attackers.

Could Rodrygo or Leao strengthen Arsenal?

Rodrygo hasn’t exactly been at his best recently, so some Arsenal fans might view that as a risky signing.

Leao has mostly shone for Milan so would likely be a popular choice, and the stats below seem to back up that he might have the most all-round qualities to offer in that role…

Leao has this season performed best on non penalty goals and expected goals, as well as key passes and assists, though Rodrygo stands out for his dribbles and carries.

It will be interesting to see if either of these players end up being top targets soon, or if Arteta can work out an internal solution to get more out of Gyokeres at centre-forward.