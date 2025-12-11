(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Arsenal are keeping tabs on the Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Diant Ramaj.

According to Sport.de, Arsenal have been scouting the player recently, and they have watched him multiple times. The 24-year-old is currently on loan at Heidenheim, and he has impressed with his performances.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal decide to make a move for him in the coming months. They are well-stocked in the goalkeeping department with David Raya and Kepa Arrizabalaga. It will be interesting to see if they can accommodate the 24-year-old in their plans, if they decide to make a move for him.

Meanwhile, the player will look to return to Dortmund and establish himself as a key player for the club. Gregor Kobel is currently the first-choice goalkeeper at the German club. Ramaj will want to play regularly at this stage of his career, and if the German cannot provide him with that opportunity, he could look to consider an exit. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.

The 24 year-old player and he could be a useful option for Dortmund and Arsenal. He should look to join a club where he will get ample first-team opportunities. Sitting on the bench at a big club will not benefit him at this stage of his career.

For now, Arsenal are keeping close tabs on his progress, and they are yet to make a concrete move for him. If he is made available at the end of the season, the Gunners could look to test the waters with a potential move.

It seems unlikely that Arsenal will be able to sign him without letting go of Kepa, who is currently the backup goalkeeper at the club.