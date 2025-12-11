Another injury blow for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s teenage prodigy Max Dowman has suffered a setback in his promising early career after sustaining ankle ligament damage during a recent friendly against Manchester United, according to The Athletic.

The 15-year-old, widely regarded as one of England’s brightest young attacking talents, is expected to be sidelined for around two months, though thankfully, surgery will not be required.

The injury occurred during a behind-closed-doors friendly between Arsenal and Manchester United’s youth sides last week.

Dowman was on the receiving end of a heavy challenge from an opposing defender, which saw him go down clutching his right ankle.

Arsenal star Max Dowman suffers ligament damage

Medical staff immediately assessed the situation, and subsequent scans confirmed ligament damage, but no fracture, a relief for the player and club alike.

Arsenal’s academy doctors have opted for a non-surgical recovery plan, meaning Dowman will undergo an intensive rehabilitation program designed to restore mobility and strength in the joint.

Early assessments suggest he could return to full training by late February, provided his recovery progresses smoothly.

Despite his young age, Dowman has been fast-tracked through Arsenal’s youth ranks thanks to his maturity and potential.

The England youth international has drawn comparisons to players like Phil Foden and Jack Wilshere for his balance, creativity, and ability to dictate play from advanced positions.

Dowman has already featured regularly for Arsenal’s Under-18s this season, and his performances have not gone unnoticed by first-team staff.

Dowman has impressed this season for the Gunners

The youngster made his Premier League debut this season which shows how much faith Arteta has in his talent.

The Gunners are expected to take a cautious approach to his rehabilitation. Dowman will continue working closely with Arsenal’s medical and performance teams at London Colney, focusing on controlled mobility exercises before returning to light ball work in the coming weeks.

Club insiders have stressed that his recovery will not be rushed, given both his age and long-term potential.

The youngster recently committed his future to Arsenal after rejecting a number of top clubs.

