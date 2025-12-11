Aston Villa players with Unai Emery (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Aston Villa attacker Leon Bailey is on loan at Italian club Roma.

However, the Jamaican has not managed to perform at a high level. He has had injury problems as well. Bailey has played just 188 minutes in all competitions and Roma could look to part ways with him in January.

Roma want to replace Leon Bailey

They are interested in signing Joshua Zirkzee from Manchester United and they are hoping to free up funds to sign the player, as per Corriere dello Sport.

The Aston Villa attacker has already been offered to Benfica and it will be interesting to see if they are willing to sign the 28-year-old. He has previously shown his quality in Germany and England.

There is no doubt that he is a quality player and he might be able to rediscover his form in the right team.

Aston Villa do not see him as a key part of their plans and they will look to get rid of the player permanently. If he returns to the club, he is unlikely to get opportunities. It would be ideal for all parties to seek a permanent move in January.

Where will Bailey end up?

The 28-year-old is still at the peak of his powers and he could be a very useful player in the right team. Returning to Aston Villa will not be an option for him and it is clear that he is now unwanted at Roma.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up. He will look to join a competitive club where he will be able to fight at a high level.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa need to improve their attacking unit as well and selling the Jamaican permanently in January would be ideal for them. They could recoup some funds from his departure.