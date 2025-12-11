(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The South American has developed into a key player for Chelsea, and he’s an important player for his country as well. The 24-year-old is a tremendous talent with a bright future, and German champions Bayern Munich are now interested in securing his signature.

They are looking to add more quality in the middle of the park, and the 2022 World Cup winner would be an exceptional addition. According to a report from Fichajes, they are preparing an offer close to €120 million in order to sign the player. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea are prepared to sanction his departure.

He is a key player for them, and they will not want to lose him easily. The report claims that Chelsea have no plans to part ways with the Argentine. Fernandez is a key part of their project, and they simply cannot afford to lose him.

He has a contract with them until 2032, and Chelsea have complete control over his future. Even though the German club is prepared to pay a substantial amount of money, it seems highly unlikely that they will be able to get the deal done.

The midfielder has been linked with clubs like Real Madrid in recent months as well.

Unless the player decides to force and exit, it will be difficult for any club to get him out of Chelsea.

The Blues are looking to build a team capable of getting back to the top of English football, and they need to hold onto their best players. Selling Fernandez would send out the wrong message to their rivals.

The midfielder has been labelled as a “leader” of the team by manager Enzo Maresca.