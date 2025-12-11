Brighton want to sign highly-rated Aston Villa player in January

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery

Brighton are interested in signing the Aston Villa midfielder Lamare Bogarde during the January transfer window.

The 21-year-old is capable of operating in multiple roles and he could be a very useful acquisition for Brighton.

Brighton keen on Lamare Bogarde

As per Football Insider, they believe that Bogarde is a big talent with the potential to establish himself as a first-team player. It remains to be seen whether they can agree on a deal with Aston Villa now.

The West Midlands club have PSR concerns and they could look to sell the player to balance the books. The Seagulls are hoping to take advantage of the situation and the player.

Bogarde needs game time

Lamare Bogarde during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Wycombe Wanderers and Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands midfielder will be hoping to play regularly at this stage of his career and Aston Villa have not been able to provide him with that opportunity. He has not started a game for the West Midlands club since the 5th of October. If Brighton can provide him with ample opportunities, he is likely to be attracted to the idea of joining them.

Brighton are yet to come forward with an official proposal to get the deal done and it remains to be seen whether they can submit an acceptable offer for the 21-year-old. If they manage to sign him for a reasonable amount of money, the deal could look like a masterstroke in the long term. The player has all the tools to develop into a quality performer in the top flight. Bogarde has been linked with Nottingham Forest in the past. 

