Chelsea’s recruitment drive shows no signs of slowing, with the Premier League giants now closely monitoring Barcelona’s highly rated midfielder Marc Casadó, according to TEAMtalk.

The 22-year-old has been on the radar of several top European clubs, but it is Chelsea who appear most determined to test Barcelona’s resolve.

Casadó has quietly emerged as one of La Masia’s brightest talents. A versatile midfielder with a strong tactical sense and exceptional work rate, Casadó has impressed for Barcelona’s first team and B side, often operating as a deep-lying playmaker or holding midfielder.

His intelligent positioning and sharp distribution have earned comparisons to former Barca captain Sergio Busquets, with many inside the club believing he could eventually fill that void long-term.

Barcelona could be forced to sell Marc Casadó

However, financial pressures at Barcelona could open the door to negotiations. The Catalan giants have been forced to make difficult squad decisions in recent transfer windows, and Chelsea are hoping to take advantage of that uncertainty.

The report adds that Chelsea have discussed multiple Barcelona players over the past year, signaling a broader interest in raiding the Spanish giants’ talent pool.

The Blues reportedly made an official offer for forward Fermín López last summer and held talks over centre-back Eric García.

In addition, ongoing dialogue has been maintained regarding defenders Jules Koundé and Ronald Araúj, two players the London club have admired for some time.

Chelsea hold long term interest in Barca midfielder

Despite previous failed attempts to sign midfielder Marc Bernal and Casadó himself, Chelsea remain optimistic that they can persuade the young Spaniard to make the move to Stamford Bridge.

The club’s hierarchy view Casadó as a long-term investment, a player capable of anchoring their midfield for years to come under Enzo Maresca’s possession-based system.

Casadó remains committed to Barcelona, where he is pushing for more first-team opportunities.

Yet with Chelsea’s continued interest and the Premier League’s financial pull, the coming months could see the young midfielder’s future come under serious discussion.

