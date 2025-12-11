(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández has officially changed representatives, parting ways with his long-time agent Uriel Pérez to join The Elegant Game, an agency co-founded by former Argentina international and Paris Saint-Germain star Javier Pastore

According to Fabrizio Romano, the change of representation has been finalised.

It has sparked fresh speculation surrounding the Argentine’s long-term future at Stamford Bridge.

By signing with The Elegant Game, Enzo joins a growing roster of South American talent under Pastore’s management group, which has quickly gained traction in Europe’s football circles for its strong ties with Serie A and La Liga clubs.

Is Enzo Fernandez thinking about Chelsea exit?

The move was made primarily for “career development and global visibility,” but it has nonetheless stirred talk of a potential transfer away from Chelsea.

While there are no concrete offers on the table, several European powerhouses, including Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Paris Saint-Germain, have been monitoring the World Cup winner’s situation since the summer.

Fernández joined Chelsea in January 2023 for a British record fee of £106.8 million after a breakout season with Benfica and a starring role in Argentina’s 2022 World Cup triumph.

Although the midfielder has become a crucial part of the Chelsea squad, he has failed to deliver consistent performances at the club.

The club’s struggles under multiple managers, combined with Enzo’s inconsistent form and Chelsea’s lack of tactical stability, have led to growing frustrations within the squad.

Fernández is unhappy with his current role

Under Maresca, Fernández has been deployed in various midfield roles, but the player prefers a more advanced, free-flowing position, one he has not always been granted.

This tactical mismatch has only fuelled speculation that he may reassess his long-term future.

Chelsea remain firm that Fernández is “not for sale,” viewing him as a central figure in their project.

Meanwhile, Enzo’s new representatives, The Elegant Game, have a strong network in Italy and Spain, a fact that hasn’t gone unnoticed by observers.

