AC Milan are preparing an ambitious move to sign Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, according to Sky Sports journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

The Rossoneri are anticipating the departure of Mike Maignan at the end of the season, with Chelsea reportedly leading the race to sign the French international, and have already opened initial contact with Alisson’s representatives.

Maignan, 30, has been a vital figure for AC Milan since arriving from Lille but is now expected to leave amid growing Premier League interest.

Chelsea view him as a long-term replacement for current goalkeeper Robert Sánchez.

Milan identify Liverpool star Alisson as transfer target

With Milan braced for his exit, sporting director Igli Tare has moved quickly to explore potential successors and Alisson’s name tops the shortlist.

The Italian giants see the Brazilian as the ideal candidate to bring both experience and leadership to their backline.

According to Tavolieri, preliminary talks have already taken place between Milan and Alisson’s representatives to gauge interest and feasibility ahead of the summer transfer window.

Alisson, now 33, remains one of Liverpool’s most respected figures and a cornerstone of their modern success. Since joining from AS Roma in 2018 for a then world-record fee of £67 million, the Brazilian has helped the Reds win the Premier League and the Champions League.

However, his contract, which runs until June 2027, could become a talking point next summer.

Alisson has 18 months left before Liverpool would need to make a decision about extending or cashing in, particularly as the club undergoes transition under Arne Slot.

Could the Reds consider letting Alisson leave?

While some at Liverpool see Alisson as indispensable, others believe selling him before his value declines could make financial sense, especially given the need to refresh several areas of the squad.

Liverpool’s immediate focus remains on their Champions League and Premier League campaigns, while Milan are navigating a tight Serie A title race.

But with Maignan’s future uncertain and Alisson reportedly open to a new challenge before the twilight of his career, the coming summer could set the stage for the Brazilian moving to the Italian league.

