Tensions at Liverpool have reached a boiling point as senior figures Richard Hughes, Michael Edwards, and manager Arne Slot prepare to hold emergency talks with Mohamed Salah following the forward’s controversial comments that have thrown the club into turmoil.

The Egyptian star’s recent public outburst, in which he accused the club of “throwing him under the bus” after being dropped for three consecutive games, has left Liverpool officials shocked and frustrated.

While Salah remains one of the team’s most important figures, his remarks have raised serious questions about his attitude, professionalism, and long-term commitment to the club, a trusted source on X has reported.

Salah’s frustrations stem from being benched for recent matches, despite his strong record and leadership role in the squad.

The 33-year-old was left out of the starting XI for three fixtures, one of which he entered at halftime and has since expressed his discontent both privately and publicly.

Liverpool hierarchy are siding with manager Arne Slot

Liverpool insiders, however, have been quick to defend Slot’s decision-making, insisting that team selection is based purely on tactical and physical considerations, not personal differences.

The club hierarchy fears Salah’s comments could undermine Slot’s authority and set a dangerous precedent within the dressing room.

Hughes, Edwards, and Slot will meet Salah this week at the AXA Training Centre to clear the air and seek an apology or at least an acknowledgment that his remarks were out of line.

The aim is to rebuild trust while setting firm boundaries for player conduct under Slot’s management.

Liverpool remain hopeful that Salah will reaffirm his commitment. However, sources close to the club say that if the situation doesn’t improve, the Reds are prepared to explore serious offers for the winger.

Mo Salah is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia

Meanwhile, several Saudi Pro League clubs, including Al Hilal, Al Nassr, and NEOM FC, are closely monitoring developments.

Reports from the Gulf suggest that intermediaries have already begun informal discussions, with Saudi representatives willing to offer Liverpool a significant fee.

Although Liverpool’s preference remains to keep Salah until the end of his contract, the club wants clarity before the January transfer window.

The upcoming meeting could prove decisive. If handled correctly, it might restore order and reaffirm the club’s united front. But if the fallout deepens, Liverpool could be forced into one of the most high-profile transfer sagas of 2026.

