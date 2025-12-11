(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Saudi Pro League clubs are reportedly prepared to go to any lengths to sign Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah, whether on a loan or permanent deal, according to Gulf News.

With tensions rising between Salah and Liverpool boss Arne Slot, sources close to the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), which owns Al Hilal, Al Nassr, Al Ahli, and Al Ittihad, are closely monitoring the situation and are expected to make a major push during the January transfer window, when the Egyptian captain will be away at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Salah’s future at Liverpool has been thrown into serious doubt following his post-match interview after the 3-3 draw with Leeds United last weekend.

Left on the bench for a third consecutive game, the 33-year-old openly expressed frustration and hinted that his relationship with the club hierarchy and manager had broken down.

Could Mohamed Salah leave Liverpool next year?

Slot’s decision to repeatedly omit Salah from the starting lineup has reportedly divided the dressing room, with some senior players questioning the handling of the club’s most decorated modern star.

The controversy has now reached the Liverpool boardroom, where internal discussions have begun over whether to consider offers this winter.

The Saudi Public Investment Fund, which bankrolls the Pro League’s biggest clubs, is said to view Salah as a crown-jewel acquisition, the player who could elevate the league’s global profile to a new level.

According to Gulf News, PIF-backed clubs, Al Hilal, Al Nassr, Al Ahli, and Al Ittihad, are coordinating closely, with a shared determination to bring Salah to the Kingdom.

Beyond those giants, Neom FC and Al Qadsiah, both emerging powerhouses, are also in the race.

Officials from Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Sport are reportedly open to facilitating a landmark move, viewing Salah as the natural successor to Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar in the league’s global marketing strategy.

Reds hierarchy want to keep Salah despite differences

Despite the turmoil, Liverpool’s leadership remains reluctant to part ways with Salah mid-season.

Club insiders maintain that the priority remains for him to see out his contract, which runs until 2027, though they acknowledge that “every scenario” will be evaluated depending on January’s circumstances.

Salah’s omission from the Champions League squad against Inter Milan was not disciplinary but rather a “short-term response” to the media storm following his comments.

However, his continued absence could signal a deeper rift between the forward and the management team.

