Jamie Carragher's bold summer prediction about Arsenal is starting to look absolutely spot on

Jamie Carragher and Viktor Gyokeres (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher looks like he might have absolutely nailed this bold pre-season prediction about Arsenal’s strikers.

An old video has resurfaced on social media after another difficult night last night for Viktor Gyokeres, who has just six goals since joining the Gunners in the summer.

It looked like Arsenal clearly needed a major investment up front after their struggles in that department last season, but Gyokeres hasn’t quite made the impact many fans would have hoped for after being so prolific at his former club Sporting Lisbon.

Interestingly, it seems like Carragher had a feeling that a new striker might struggle at Arsenal, before the club had even finalised their deal for Gyokeres.

Jamie Carragher backs Kai Havertz to be Arsenal’s striker

Watch below as the pundit discussed Arsenal’s search for a new striker, making it clear that he felt Kai Havertz would most likely come back in to the starting line up ahead of whoever came in…

This was quite a bold claim, but it now looks like once Havertz is fit again, there’d be a strong case for Mikel Arteta selecting him over Gyokeres.

Even if the Germany international had had his critics during his time at the Emirates Stadium, with debates about if playing up front is even his best position, it would also be fair to say he’s been an underrated part of this side’s success.

Can Viktor Gyokeres turn things around at Arsenal?

Gyokeres has, in fairness, only just come back from an injury, so perhaps he deserves a bit more time to find his best form.

The 27-year-old was an absolute goal machine in Portugal, scoring 97 goals in 102 games at Sporting, so there’s always a chance he’ll rediscover that form here once he’s more settled and confident.

It’s not happening for him at the moment, though, so it will be interesting to see if he can keep his place once Havertz comes back.