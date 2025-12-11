Baffled ex-Man United coach says he "can't fathom" one major Ruben Amorim decision

Rene Meulensteen and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Robert Cianflone, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen admits he can’t fathom why current Red Devils manager Ruben Amorim has been unable to find a place in his team for Kobbie Mainoo.

It’s been a frustrating season for Mainoo, who has started just one of his 11 appearances for Amorim’s side so far this term – the defeat to Grimsby in the Carabao Cup.

The highly-rated young England international was previously a key player for Man Utd, playing 37 games in all competitions last season and 32 the year before that, including starting and scoring for the club in their FA Cup final victory over Manchester City.

Kobbie Mainoo now surely heading for Man United exit, says Rene Meulensteen

Speaking to BestNewBingoSites, as quoted by the Daily Mail, Meulensteen now believes we’re going to see Mainoo leave the club after his lack of opportunities.

Meulensteen, who worked at Old Trafford under Sir Alex Ferguson, clearly isn’t happy with how Mainoo has been treated, however, saying he cannot understand why Amorim wouldn’t make more use of him alongside Bruno Fernandes in midfield.

Meulensteen said: “I think there’s a strong possibility that he leaves the club in January on loan. I think he tried to leave in the summer to follow Scott McTominay to Napoli, but the club blocked the move.

“Kobbie Mainoo played himself into the United team and the England set-up by playing absolutely fantastic football for someone so young. He established himself in this team as a starter, and the club and United fans love to see a young player from the academy being successful in the first team,” the Dutchman added.

“For whatever reason, Amorim doesn’t seem keen to play Kobbie which frustrates the fans and myself as I think he is a really talented player.

“I think the reason his game time has been significantly reduced is due to the signings United made over the summer and the formation they play. Signing Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo meant Bruno Fernandes has slotted back into a more defensive position, where we have seen Mainoo play in recent years.

“I can’t fathom why Mainoo and Bruno can’t play together, but maybe Amorim thinks they’re too similar. I would definitely like to see them play together.”

Man United to make changes in midfield?

One imagines Mainoo would have been given his chance by now if there really was any plan for Amorim to do so.

Things can change quickly in football, of course, but Mainoo surely isn’t going to wait around for much longer as he’ll need to play regularly in order to have any chance of making it into England’s squad for the 2026 World Cup next summer.

Napoli continue to be linked as the frontrunners to sign Mainoo, as per La Repubblica and others, so it will be interesting to see if he ends up following former teammate Scott McTominay to Serie A.