Crystal Palace and Leeds United are interested in signing the Bodo/Glimt star Jens Petter Hauge.

The 26-year old has done quite well for his club and country, and he could be a very useful acquisition for the two Premier League clubs. Crystal Palace need more quality and depth in the attacking unit, and Hauge would add goals and creativity in the final third.

The report from TEAMtalk claims that Leeds United have been following the players since 2020, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done. They have struggled in the attack this season, and they need to improve in that area of the pitch. They are fighting for survival in the Premier League. Signing the right players in January could help them stay up.

Hauge has been described as a “real talent” by Erling Haaland in the past.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be quite exciting for him. He will look to prove himself at the highest level.

Leeds United could provide him with the platform to showcase his qualities in the Premier League. If he manages to impress, he might be able to secure a bigger move in future.

Similarly, Crystal Palace would be an attractive destination as well. They managed to win the FA Cup last season and the Community Shield in recent months. They have an exciting project, and they are competing in European football.

It will be interesting to see which of the two clubs comes forward with an offer to sign the player. He has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in English football, and he could be a very useful acquisition for both teams during the second half of the season.