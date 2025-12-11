Daniel Farke remains under pressure at Leeds. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Leeds United are struggling in the Premier League, and they need to improve the team during the January transfer window.

They need to add more quality in the middle of the park, and they have been linked with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain recently.

Leeds linked with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

The 32-year-old is currently without a club after terminating his contract with Besiktas in August. He is looking to get back to action, and it will be interesting to see if any club is looking to provide him with an opportunity in January.

In an interview with The Athletic, the player has now revealed that he wants to play regular football, and he has the hunger and desire to succeed at a high level.

Oxlade-Chamberlain said: “I want to play. I’m not ready to call it quits by any means. I don’t feel old. I’ve still got that hunger to play and do well. I just want the opportunity to show what I can still do. “I feel like I can add value on the pitch but also show the right way to train, the right way to act on and off the pitch. I’m in the bracket now where I’ve been lucky enough to play for top clubs, win things and work with top managers. I know a lot more now than I did when I started out.”

Can Leeds sign Oxlade-Chamberlain?

It remains to be seen whether Leeds take up the opportunity to sign the player. Signing him for free would be a low-risk acquisition with potential upside.

He is a reliable performer in the Premier League and he has shown that with Arsenal and Liverpool in the past. He is capable of operating in multiple roles and he could prove to be the ideal utility man for Leeds United.

Furthermore, his winning experience and leadership qualities could prove to be invaluable for Leeds as well.

The 32-year-old has played for some of the biggest clubs in the world and he has won major trophies during his career. The move to Leeds could be ideal for him as well.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Leeds need to plug the weaknesses in their side if they want to survive in the top flight this season. The former Arsenal and Liverpool midfielder could prove to be a very useful acquisition.