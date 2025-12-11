Leeds United manager Daniel Farke (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Chelsea attacker Raheem Sterling has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

He is unwanted at the London club, and he’s unlikely to get regular opportunities.

Naturally, he has been linked with other clubs. Leeds United are one of the clubs linked with the player, and they will face competition from Crystal Palace.

Chelsea ready to let Raheem Sterling leave

Meanwhile, manager Enzo Maresca has now opened the door for his exit in January and he has claimed that the player could move on.

“In terms of Raheem, once again it’s the same thing I said about Axel [Disasi], they are Chelsea players. Now also we are in December, January is coming, so anything can happen with him,” Maresca said (h/t Leeds United News).

It remains to be seen whether Leeds are prepared to sign the player. They need more quality and depth in the attacking unit and Sterling could be an interesting acquisition for them.

He has proven himself in the Premier League with Liverpool and Manchester City in the past. There is no doubt that he is a quality player and he has won major trophies in his career.

The opportunity to join Leeds United could be interesting for the player as well. He will not want to sit on the bench regularly at this stage of his career. Regular football during the second half of the season could improve his chances of representing his country in the upcoming World Cup.

Leeds could provide him with the platform he needs right now.

Sterling could be useful for Leeds

It will be interesting to see if Leeds come forward with an acceptable offer for Sterling. Chelsea are unlikely to hold out for a premium for him.

If Leeds United can sign him for a reasonable amount of money, the deal could be worth doing. Sterling is versatile enough to operate in multiple roles and he will add goals and creativity to the side.

Even though the Chelsea attacker is out of form and lacking in confidence, he is a quality performer and regular football might bring out the best in him.

The signing would certainly be a gamble for Leeds United, but it could be worth taking. If Sterling manages to regain his form, the deal would have huge potential upside for Leeds United.