Daniel Farke of Leeds United (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Tyrique George has been linked with a move away from Chelsea in recent months.

The 19-year-old has struggled for regular opportunities at Stamford Bridge, and he needs to leave the club in order to play more often. According to a report from TEAMtalk, George wants to leave Chelsea during the January transfer window, and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

The player is keen on a permanent exit from the London club. It will be interesting to see if he can find a suitable destination for himself. He needs to join a club where he will play regularly. Sitting on the bench at a big club will not benefit him at this stage of his career.

Meanwhile, Leeds and Everton are keeping tabs on his situation. It will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for him in the near future.

Leeds and Everton could use more quality and depth in the final third, and the 19-year-old would be a useful acquisition for them in the long-term. He is capable of operating centrally as well as flanks. He will look to help create opportunities for his teammates and add goals to the team as well

Regular football in the Premier League could help him improve further and fulfil his potential. The young attacker is highly rated across the country. He has a bright future. If the likes of Leeds or Everton can groom him properly, they could have a future star on their hands.

Leeds are currently fighting for survival, and Everton are hoping to secure a respectable finish in the table. Both clubs need quality additions in January. George could be a long-term investment.