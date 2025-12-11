(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been linked with the move for Michael Olise in recent months.

The 23-year-old is one of the finest young attacking talents in Europe and football right now, and Liverpool were reportedly keeping tabs on him.

However, Christian Falk has now revealed on CFBayernInsider that there is no chance of the French attacker leaving the German club anytime soon. Bayern Munich are now looking to agree on a new contract with the player, which will see him rewarded with an improved deal.

There have been rumours of the German club making a move for Mohamed Salah, which would facilitate Olise’s move to Liverpool. However, Falk claims that Bayern Munich are not interested in the Egyptian International, and he is too old for them now.

It seems unlikely that Liverpool will be able to sign the former Crystal Palace star. He has been linked as a potential long-term replacement for Salah, and the development will come as a major blow for the Premier League champions. It will be interesting to see if they can sign a quality right-sided attacker to replace the Egyptian.

Salah has not been at his best this season, and he has been dropped from the starting lineup. There are strong rumours that he could move on in the coming months. Liverpool need to find a quality alternative.

Olise would have been a ready-made replacement. He has been outstanding for Bayern Munich, and he has shown his ability in the Premier League with Crystal Palace in the past. He is entering the peak years of his career, and he has all the tools to develop into a world-class player.

Olise scored 20 goals last season and picked up 23 assists. He could have made an immediate impact at Liverpool.