Sources: Liverpool begin "work on replacing Salah" with 11 G/A Man United transfer target

Liverpool are understood to be eyeing up Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola as they begin background work on replacing Mohamed Salah.

As first reported here for the Daily Briefing, sources have informed me that there’s a genuine possibility of Salah leaving Anfield, and the Reds could look to Barcola alongside other targets like Antoine Semenyo as a possible replacement.

One issue, however, is that PSG currently prefer to keep Barcola, and could even try tying the 23-year-old down to a new contract, with his current deal due to end in 2028.

Is Bradley Barcola a realistic transfer target for Liverpool?

Even if PSG want to keep Barcola, it seems sources view this as a potentially realistic deal for Liverpool.

Barcola hasn’t managed to establish himself as an automatic starter for PSG due to there being so much competition in Luis Enrique’s side, so he might well be tempted to seek a move elsewhere.

The Frenchman could have a key role if he joined LFC to replace Salah, while sources also suggested that other big names like Manchester United could be in for him.

“Liverpool have already begun background work on replacing Salah,” one well-placed figure in the industry told me. “A player they really like, and have been following closely for some time, is Bradley Barcola.”

Other sources suggested that Barcola would be “open” to considering his options, so that could open up an opportunity for Liverpool.

What could Barcola bring to Liverpool?

Barcola has pace, skill, and an eye for goal from out wide, and given his age, he surely still has his best years ahead of him.

With a total of six goals and five assists in all competitions for club and country this season, it’s clear that Barcola is adding consistent end-product to his game as he matures and develops.

Then again, it won’t be easy for anyone to replace a legendary figure like Salah, who has a total of 250 goals in 420 appearances for Liverpool.

Salah has often hit over 30 goals a season for the Reds, so Barcola on his own probably wouldn’t be enough to replace that kind of output, with the club also likely to need more from current players like Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz in attack.