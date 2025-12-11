Player's actions in last 24 hours could open door for Liverpool transfer

Nico Schlotterbeck has been linked with Liverpool (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Liverpool may be interested in developments with Nico Schlotterbeck at Borussia Dortmund in the last 24 hours.

It seems the Germany international is now seen as increasingly likely to leave Dortmund in the summer after becoming unhappy with the club and looking for a new challenge.

That’s according to Fichajes, who claim Schlotterbeck is emerging as a target for big names like Bayern Munich, Barcelona, and Real Madrid.

We’ve also recently reported on Liverpool eyeing Schlotterbeck as one of their centre-back targets, so this could mean the Reds will soon have an opportunity to move for him.

Why does Nico Schlotterbeck look closer to leaving Borussia Dortmund?

The report from Fichajes notes that Schlotterbeck did not sound at all happy with BVB last night as he criticised the performance and mentality going into the game with Bodo/Glimt, which ended as a 2-2 draw.

They quote him as saying: “The players who come on lose every ball. We’re playing in the Champions League. It’s far too little. We could have gotten 13 points here, and I think some weren’t aware of how important it is.”

It seems Dortmund themselves have not yet responded to this, but it all just adds to the sense that the 26-year-old will be leaving sooner or later.

Liverpool need a top defensive signing like Nico Schlotterbeck

LFC are having a difficult season and keep conceding a worrying amount of goals, so a new signing at centre-back looks essential for January, perhaps with another to follow next summer.

Ibrahima Konate is coming towards the end of his contract at Anfield, so might need replacing, while the ageing Virgil van Dijk has not quite looked at his best this season and may no longer be able to perform as consistently at the level he used to.

Schlotterbeck, by contrast, is approaching what should be his peak, and is clearly seeking a new challenge, with Liverpool surely the kind of level he’ll feel he should be playing at.

One issue, however, could be if Arne Slot’s side don’t improve enough in the months ahead to qualify for next season’s Champions League, which would surely see Schlotterbeck choose someone like Bayern, Real or Barca instead.