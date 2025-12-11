(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool continue to push for Yan Diomande, and they are now accelerating their efforts to sign the 19-year-old as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah.

According to a report from Fichajes, they are prepared to invest a record amount of money in order to sign the attacker.

Diomande has been an important player for the German club, and there is no doubt that he is a tremendous talent. He could develop into a quality player with the right guidance, and moving to Liverpool could be ideal for him. The German club reportedly values the player at €100 million.

Arsenal and Manchester City are interested in securing his services as well. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can beat the competition for his signature.

Mohamed Salah has been linked with a move away from the club in the coming weeks, and Liverpool will need to replace him properly. The Egyptian has struggled for regular opportunities in decent weeks, and he has been dropped from the starting lineup.

The player recently dropped a bombshell interview, claiming that his relationship with the manager has broken down and he could be on his way out of the club soon. Liverpool are now looking at a potential replacement, and Diomande has been chosen as a long-term solution.

On the other hand, Arsenal and Manchester City are looking to add more explosiveness in the final third, and they are keeping tabs on the 19-year-old. It will be interesting to see which of the three clubs can get the deal done. His asking price is quite high, and the German outfit is unlikely to lower their demands for him.

Meanwhile, the player will look to compete at the highest level and play for the biggest clubs in the world.