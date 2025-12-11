Pep Guardiola and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Gareth Copley, Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Manchester City are in pole position to sign Bahia’s teenage sensation Dell, beating rivals Manchester United in the race for one of Brazil’s most exciting emerging talents, according to TEAMtalk.

The 17-year-old forward has become one of the hottest prospects in South America after a breakout year with Bahia, a club under the City Football Group (CFG) umbrella.

His rapid rise, both domestically and on the international stage, has caught the attention of several European giants, but City’s strategic ownership advantage may give them the inside track.

Dell has earned widespread acclaim for his explosive pace, clinical finishing, and intelligent movement, traits that have drawn early comparisons to Erling Haaland, City’s own prolific striker.

Man City and Man United are battling for Dell

The young Brazilian was one of the standout performers at the FIFA U17 World Cup, where he finished as the third-highest goalscorer of the tournament, enhancing his reputation as a natural finisher capable of thriving on the big stage.

At club level, Dell has already made two senior appearances for Bahia despite his age.

Coaches within the Bahia setup describe him as fearless, focused, and mature beyond his years.

His ability to play both as a central striker and a wide forward gives him tactical versatility, a key attribute admired by Pep Guardiola and City’s recruitment team.

City lead the race to sign the young Brazilian

City’s relationship with Bahia could prove decisive. The City Football Group, which owns both clubs, has long utilised its global network to identify and develop elite young players.

Despite City’s clear advantage, Man United have not given up. Scouts from Old Trafford reportedly monitored Dell’s performances at the U17 World Cup.

United’s recruitment team, under INEOS leadership, is prioritizing young attacking talent, and Dell fits that profile perfectly.

Why Liverpool and Man City have left Man United worried in pursuit of 23-year-old