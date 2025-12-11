Ruben Amorim and the Man United logo (Photo by Catherine Ivill, Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Manchester United are preparing to test the waters with an ambitious January move for AFC Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo, but Liverpool remain in pole position to secure the Ghanaian’s signature, according to TEAMtalk.

The 25-year-old has been one of the breakout performers of the Premier League season, and his explosive form has placed him firmly on the radar of England’s elite.

Semenyo has been in scintillating form this campaign, registering six goals and three assists in the Premier League so far, the third-highest combined goal contribution tally in the division.

His form has made him a nightmare for defenders and a key figure in Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth revolution.

Antoine Semenyo is lighting up the Premier League

Semenyo has gone from a promising Championship prospect to one of the most exciting forwards in English football.

His ability to play across the front lin, on either wing or as a second striker, has added tactical flexibility to Bournemouth’s attack, and his relentless energy off the ball has attracted attention from the top clubs.

Man United, who are desperate to bolster their attacking options under Rúben Amorim, believe they have the financial means to trigger Semenyo’s £65 million release clause when the January transfer window opens.

The Red Devils view Semenyo as an ideal addition to rejuvenate their inconsistent front line.

Sources close to Old Trafford suggest that United’s hierarchy are willing to push aggressively for the deal, particularly if player sales, including possible January exits, can help balance Financial Fair Play constraints.

Man United set to face heartbreak in Semenyo pursuit

Despite United’s intent, Liverpool are currently seen as the favourites to land Semenyo, with the player reportedly keen on working under Arne Slot.

The Ghana international’s dynamic style fits naturally into Slot’s high-tempo attacking philosophy, and Liverpool’s recent scouting reports have been overwhelmingly positive.

Liverpool’s recruitment team view Semenyo as a long-term successor to Mohamed Salah, whose future at Anfield remains uncertain amid continued interest from the Saudi Pro League.

The winger’s Premier League experience and versatility make him an ideal fit for Liverpool’s attack.

