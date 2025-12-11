Talks held: Man United accelerate contacts with "special" Arsenal transfer target

Arda Guler in action for Real Madrid (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly accelerating contacts with Real Madrid attacking midfielder and Arsenal transfer target Arda Guler.

The talented young Turkey international has long been regarded as one of the finest up-and-coming talents in Europe, and he’s become increasingly consistent and important in this Real Madrid side.

Still, it seems there could be some question marks over his future as Man Utd are said to be stepping up their efforts to bring him to Old Trafford, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Arsenal and Liverpool are also among the clubs mentioned as suitors for Guler, who has previously been described by Madrid manager Xabi Alonso as “special” and a “natural talent”, as quoted by beIN Sports.

Arda Guler to leave Real Madrid for a transfer to the Premier League?

It remains to be seen if Guler will definitely leave the Bernabeu as it’s hard to see why he’d necessarily push to leave if the club are happy with him.

Fichajes suggest there could be a dilemma for Real if they receive tempting offers for Guler, and it’s fair to say that English clubs often pay big for their signings.

That financial power of the Premier League could end up being crucial, as Guler himself might also sense an opportunity to make more money if he moves to somewhere like United.

The 20-year-old still has a long career ahead of him, though, so if he continues to play regularly in Alonso’s side then he should surely continue to prioritise that development.

Arda Guler could give United that spark they need

It’s easy to see, however, why MUFC might be desperate to try to lure Guler to Old Trafford.

Ruben Amorim’s side remain a work in progress, and someone with the kind of spark and creativity that Guler can bring looks like it would make sense as a priority.

It’s not as clear if such a role is really there at Arsenal, though, due to the presence of the likes of Martin Odegaard and Eberechi Eze, so that probably wouldn’t be the smartest move for him right now if he wants to carry on getting regular playing time.