Real Madrid attacking midfielder Arda Guler has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly in the front row to secure his signature. Arsenal needs to add more quality and depth in the attacking unit, and the versatile Turkish International could be a useful acquisition for them. On the other hand, Manchester United have already accelerated contacts with the player’s representatives regarding a potential move, as per Fichajes.

Liverpool also keen on Arda Guler

Liverpool are also keeping tabs on Guler. It remains to be seen where he ends up. Liverpool are looking to sign a player who will add more creativity to the side. The Real Madrid midfielder is capable of slotting into multiple roles, and he will help create opportunities for his teammates. It will be interesting to see if Real Madrid are prepared to sanction his departure.

He is a young player with a lot of potential, but he’s not a regular starter for them. They could be tempted to sell him if there is a concrete proposal on the table.

Meanwhile, the Turkish international needs to play regularly as well. Sitting on the bench at the Spanish club will not benefit him.

Where will Guler end up?

If Arsenal or Manchester United can provide him with gametime assurances, they could be an attractive destination for the player. Regular football in the Premier League could bring out the best in him and help him fulfil his potential. It will be interesting to see which of the three clubs follows up on their interest with an official proposal to get the deal done.

If they can sign the Turkish International for a reasonable amount of money, he could prove to be a bargain in future.