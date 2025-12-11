(Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are interested in signing the Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra.

The talented young midfielder has been linked with a move away from the La Liga club, and his performances have been mediocre. According to a report from Fichajes, Newcastle United are interested in securing his signature, and they have identified him as a priority target.

Guerra was linked with Manchester United a few weeks ago. Arsenal were also keeping tabs on Guerra.

Newcastle keen on Javi Guerra

Newcastle are now looking to make a move for him in the near future. Newcastle have been scouting the player, and the reports have been consistently positive. It will be interesting to see if they follow up on their interest with an offer to get a deal done.

The player was valued at €25 million, but he has signed a new deal with Valencia until 2029, and the Spanish club are unlikely to let him leave for cheap now. They are likely to demand a premium. It remains to be seen whether Newcastle are prepared to pay.

Guerra would be an asset

They need more control and composure in the middle of the park. The 22-year-old would be a superb acquisition. He has the technical attributes for Premier League football, and he could establish himself as an important player for the English club.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be ideal for him. A fresh start could be instrumental in helping the player get back to his best. Newcastle have an ambitious project and a talented squad. They are competing in the UEFA Champions League, and they managed to win a domestic trophy last season. The Spanish midfielder will certainly be attracted to the idea of joining them.

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle decide to come forward with an offer in January. Despite his inconsistent performances, he is an important player for Valencia, and they might not be keen on losing him in the middle of the season.