Pep Guardiola has once again shown his class both on and off the pitch, earning praise for his post-match gesture toward Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes following Manchester City’s 2-1 Champions League victory at the Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday night.

The Premier League giants secured a crucial away win thanks to goals from Nico O’Reilly and Erling Haaland.

But one of the night’s most talked-about moments came after the final whistle, when Guardiola approached Rodrygo for a brief but heartfelt conversation.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Guardiola revealed what he told the Brazilian forward, as reported by Fabrizio Romano:

“I went to Rodrygo and I told him, ‘What a player you are… he’s really unbelievable.’”

Are Man City still interested in Rodrygo?

The incident sparked renewed speculation about Man City’s long-standing admiration for the Real Madrid star.

Guardiola’s warm words appeared genuine but inevitably fueled transfer rumours, especially since Rodrygo’s name was heavily linked with a move to City during the 2025 summer transfer window.

Rodrygo, 24, has endured a turbulent campaign under manager Xabi Alonso. Once considered one of the brightest young attackers in world football, the Brazilian has struggled for consistency and playing time, finding himself in and out of Madrid’s starting lineup.

Before this clash, Rodrygo had gone 281 days without a goal. On Wednesday night, he finally broke his drought with a composed finish, a much-needed confidence boost despite Real’s defeat.

Alonso has tried deploying Rodrygo in several positions, including as a central striker, but the tactical shifts have hampered his rhythm.

The winger has also reportedly grown frustrated by limited opportunities, and interest from the Premier League has not gone unnoticed.

Pep Guardiola was impressed with Rodrygo’s performance

For Guardiola, Rodrygo’s performance served as a reminder of the immense quality the young Brazilian possesses.

Despite Real Madrid’s recent struggles, the City boss has long admired Rodrygo’s talent and versatility.

While Real Madrid remain committed to Rodrygo’s development, his future is far from certain.

With Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior commanding the starting roles on the wings, competition for attacking spots has intensified.

Rodrygo will hope his goal against City reignites his season and earns him Alonso’s renewed trust.

