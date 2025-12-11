Chelsea FC breaking news (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest’s defensive sensation Murillo has emerged as one of the most sought-after young centre-backs in Europe, with both Chelsea and Real Madrid preparing to compete for his signature in the summer of 2026, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

The 23-year-old Brazilian has been one of Premier League’s best performers since his arrival from Corinthians and his meteoric rise has now placed him firmly on the radar of Europe’s elite.

When Nottingham Forest secured Murillo from Corinthians, few could have predicted just how quickly he would adapt to English football.

The Brazilian defender has since become a cornerstone of Forest’s backline, showcasing an exceptional blend of physical strength, composure on the ball, and tactical maturity rarely seen in defenders of his age.

Murillo has been in impressive form for Forest

His performances in the Premier League have not only solidified Forest’s defense but also earned him a call-up to the Brazil national team, where he is now viewed as part of a new generation of tale.

Murillo’s consistency, coupled with his ability to carry the ball out from the back, often drawing comparisons to former Chelsea defender David Luiz and Real Madrid’s Éder Militão, has made him a target for top clubs.

Forest are under no pressure to sell their prized asset. The 23-year-old penned a four-and-a-half-year contract extension at the club.

Chelsea given idea of Murillo’s asking price

Sources suggest that any potential deal would require a club-record fee exceeding £55 million, the amount Newcastle United paid to sign Anthony Elanga, if Forest are to even consider parting ways with their defensive lynchpin.

That valuation, however, is expected to rise even further if Murillo continues his current trajectory.

Forest view him as central to their long-term project under owner Evangelos Marinakis, and selling him prematurely could only happen under exceptional financial or sporting circumstances.

Report: Chelsea prepared to bid for £70m-rated Liverpool and Man United target soon