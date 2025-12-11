(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are preparing one of their most ambitious transfer moves in recent years, with reports from Fichajes claiming the club are ready to table a €100 million bid for Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton.

The move, spearheaded by manager Rúben Amorim and INEOS sporting director Sir Dave Brailsford, shows United’s determination to rebuild their midfield ahead of the 2026 season.

Sources close to Old Trafford describe Wharton as Amorim’s “dream signing”, a player seen as the perfect fit for the manager’s tactical system.

United’s hierarchy reportedly view the 21-year-old England international as a long-term presence in midfield, capable of bringing the composure, creativity, and defensive stability that the team has lacked in recent years.

Man United are desperate to sign a new midfielder

INEOS have identified midfield reinforcement as their number one priority for 2026, with Amorim pushing for significant investment to reshape the spine of his team.

The club believes that Wharton, who has developed into one of the Premier League’s standout young talents, could transform United’s control in possession and help implement Amorim’s demanding, high-intensity style.

Wharton’s rise at Crystal Palace has been meteoric. Signed from Blackburn Rovers, he has quickly established himself as one of the league’s most complete young midfielders.

His intelligent positioning, crisp passing, and ability to dictate tempo under pressure have drawn comparisons to England midfielders such as Michael Carrick and Declan Rice.

Adam Wharton has become United’s top target

Palace are aware of growing interest across Europe but are under no pressure to sell. Wharton remains under a long-term contract, and any move would require a record-breaking offer, something Man United appear ready to provide.

United’s midfield overhaul is also being driven by the expected departure of Casemiro, whose contract expires in 2026.

The Brazilian veteran has struggled for consistency and fitness this season, and the club’s leadership now considers finding his successor essential to the team’s evolution.

