Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has weighed in on Mohamed Salah’s uncertain future, suggesting that the Liverpool superstar’s relationship with the club has broken beyond repair but insisting there is no chance the Egyptian forward would ever cross the divide to Old Trafford.

Speaking on his YouTube show, Ferdinand addressed Salah’s explosive post-match interview, in which the 33-year-old accused Liverpool of “throwing him under the bus.”

The fallout from those comments, combined with his exclusion from recent starting lineups under Arne Slot, has thrown his future into serious doubt.

Liverpool are open-minded about Salah’s future ahead of the January transfer window.

Mo Salah is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia

Clubs in both the Saudi Pro League, including Al Hilal and Al Nassr, and Major League Soccer have been linked with the Egyptian, with bids expected once he returns from the Africa Cup of Nations next month.

Ferdinand, however, playfully floated the idea of his former club making an audacious bid for the unsettled winger.

‘There’s no way Mo Salah goes to Man United,’ Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel.

‘I don’t think he’s got that trait in him that Wazza [Wayne Rooney] or [Carlos] Tevez had where he goes the extra mile.

‘But yeah, I would make an offer, a public one as well! It would be unbelievable, wouldn’t it? It would be a joke.

‘There’s no doubt in my mind that the Liverpool players don’t want Mohamed Salah to leave because he helps them win trophies.’

Should Man United make a move for Salah?

Salah, who has scored over 200 goals for Liverpool since arriving from Roma in 2017, is one of the club’s all-time greats.

He has led the Reds to two Premier League titles, a Champions League crown, and multiple domestic cups, but his recent fallout with Slot, coupled with Saudi Arabia’s ongoing interest, has left the club braced for a major decision.

Some reports have suggested that the Premier League giants are looking to keep Salah at the club till the end of his current contract, which runs till 2027.

Still, with Ferdinand’s comments echoing the growing sentiment among pundits and fans alike, it seems increasingly likely that Salah could he heading out of Anfield soon.

As far as a move from Man United in concerned, it is wishful thinking from Ferdinand, more than anything else.

