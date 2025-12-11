(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing the Argentine striker Taty Castellanos.

According to Il Messaggero, Lazio are expecting an offer of around €25–30 million for the striker and it will be interesting to see if West Ham are prepared to pay up.

It is no secret that they need to sign a quality striker. Niclás Füllkrug has not been able to live up to expectations and Callum Wilson is a short-term option for them. West Ham need a quality striker who can lead the line for them regularly.

Report: West Ham lining up move for 22-year-old after recommendation from club legend

Taty Castellanos could be a handy option

The 27-year-old Argentine could be ideal for them. Castellanos has done well in Italy and he has the physicality and technical attributes for Premier League football as well.

The striker will be excited about the possibility of playing in the Premier League. It remains to be seen whether West Ham come forward with an acceptable proposal for him.

The Hammers have had a disappointing season so far and they will look to survive in the top flight. They need quality players in order to stay up in the Premier League. Signing Castellanos could prove to be a wise decision. The 27-year-old striker is at the peak of his career and he could make an immediate impact in the Premier League.

Castellanos could fancy a Premier League move

The player will look to cement his place in the Argentine national team for the upcoming World Cup. If he manages to impress during the second half of the campaign in the Premier League, it will certainly enhance his chances.

It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can work out a deal.

West Ham have the finances to pay the asking price and the 27-year-old striker has the quality to justify the investment. It would be ideal for the Hammers to get the deal across the line in January.

West Ham hero has fallen out of favour with Nuno