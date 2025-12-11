Nuno Espirito Santo wants new additions at West Ham. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing the Zulte Waregem player Tochukwu Nnadi.

According to Africa Foot, former West Ham United captain turned sporting director Mark Noble wants the player to join the club and he has recommended the board to sign him.

It will be interesting to see if the Hammers decide to make a move for him.

Tochukwu Nnadi on West Ham radar

The Nigerian Under-20 international is highly rated and he has a bright future. He could cost around £3.5 million during the January transfer window and West Ham certainly have the finances to get the deal done.

They need more quantity and depth in the middle of the park. The Nigerian could be a useful acquisition. With the right guidance, he could develop into a key player for the team.

West Ham could offer him a five-year contract. They will be hoping to nurture him into a first-team player.

Nnadi could fancy a move

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be quite exciting for the player as well. He dreams of competing at the highest level and the move to West Ham could be the ideal platform for him.

If he manages to impress with the London club, he might get to join a bigger club in the future.

West Ham have had a disappointing season so far and they will look to bounce back strongly.

Adding more quality in January would be ideal for them.

The 22-year-old midfielder is likely to be up for the challenge and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

He is a defensive midfielder but he can operate in central midfield as well. The hardworking midfielder will help out defensively and protect the West Ham United defensive unit.

