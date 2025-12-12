Slot reveals "a lot of conversations" over Salah's Liverpool future & more talks planned

Mohamed Salah and Arne Slot (Photo by Carl Recine, Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has spoken out on the situation with star player Mohamed Salah as it remains to be seen if he’ll play against Brighton this weekend.

Liverpool host Brighton at Anfield on Saturday at 3pm, and all eyes will be on Salah, who was dropped from Slot’s squad to face Inter Milan in midweek, having been on the bench for the last three Premier League games.

The Egypt international did not respond well to being dropped to the bench, having publicly criticised Slot in an explosive interview after the 3-3 draw away to Leeds United.

Slot himself then responded by axing Salah from his matchday squad altogether in the Champions League, but it seems he’s open to the 33-year-old returning.

Arne Slot on talks with Mohamed Salah

Speaking ahead of the weekend game, Slot told his press conference, as quoted by BBC Sport, that he’s already had a lot of talks with Salah’s representatives and more meetings are scheduled to see if he’ll end up playing against Brighton.

“I will have a conversation with Mo,” the Dutch tactician said.

“The outcome of that conversation determines how things will look [on Saturday].

“After the Sunderland game there were a lot of conversations between his representatives and ours, between him and me.”

Should Salah still be starting for Liverpool?

Salah has not quite looked at his best this season, and the stats below show that he’s making less of an impact in basically every department…

Salah surely hasn’t lost all his talent over a matter of months, but he is at the age where some key attributes can start to wane quickly.

The former Roma man simply hasn’t looked as sharp in front of goal, and throughout his career he often relied on his pace and dribbling qualities.

Those things will go with age, and perhaps Slot is justified in thinking his team could look stronger overall without Salah in it now.