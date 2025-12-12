(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The Brazilian recently returned to action after a lengthy injury layoff. According to a report from Fichajes, several clubs have made enquiries for the player, and there is no shortage of interest in him.

However, Arsenal view him as an important player, and they are unwilling to sanction his departure. The former Manchester City striker is versatile enough to operate in multiple attacking roles, and Mikel Arteta believes that he could be an important player for Arsenal during the second half of the campaign.

Arsenal are pushing for the league title, and they will look to do well in the UEFA Champions League as well. They need more quality and cutting-edge in the final third. Jesus could prove to be very useful for them. Arsenal signed Viktor Gyokeres during the summer transfer window, but the Swedish International has not been at his best this season. It is clear that he needs more support in the attack. Holding onto the Brazilian attacker, at least until the end of the season, would be a wise decision.

Meanwhile, Jesus will look to play regularly in the coming months as well. It remains to be seen whether he can convince the manager to hand him a prominent role in the team. He has the quality and the experience to make a big difference for Arsenal in the final third over the next few months.

If he struggles to hold down a regular starting spot, he could then move on at the end of the season. However, selling him in January could prove to be a mistake, and Arsenal are certainly not keen on that.