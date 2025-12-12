Players of Chelsea huddle ahead of the UEFA Conference League Final 2025. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Chelsea defender Axel Disasi has been linked with a move away from the club in January.

The 27-year-old has struggled for regular opportunities at the London club, and he needs to move on in search of regular playing time.

Axel Disasi offered to Real Madrid

According to a report from Defensa Central, he does not have a future at Chelsea, and his agent has now approached Real Madrid to offer his client. It will be interesting to see if the Spanish outfit is willing to take up the opportunity and sign him on loan until the end of the season.

The former Monaco defender has shown his quality in Ligue 1 in the past, but the move to England has not worked out for him. It will be interesting to see if he is allowed to showcase his qualities in Spain.

Real Madrid need more quality and depth in the defensive unit, and the €45 million Chelsea ace could prove to be a useful acquisition on loan. It would be a no-risk acquisition, and Real Madrid could sign him for cheap if he manages to impress.

Real Madrid not keen on Disasi

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are already dealing with injury problems at the back. Eder Militao is currently on the sidelines with a knock. However, the report claims that Real Madrid is unwilling to make any short-term additions. It will be interesting to see if they decide to go through the remainder of the season with the current options at their disposal.

Disasi, on the other hand, will have to sort out his future quickly. Sitting on the bench at Chelsea will not benefit him. He needs to play more often at this stage of his career. If Real Madrid is not interested in him, he should look at other opportunities.