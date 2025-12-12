Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca waving to the fans at Stamford Bridge (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Mike Maignan has been linked with a move away from AC Milan in recent months.

The French international goalkeeper was heavily linked with an exit in the summer, but Milan managed to keep hold of him. He will be out of contract in the summer of 2026, and he is expected to leave the club as a free agent. He has not signed an extension with them.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, multiple clubs are interested in securing his signature, but Chelsea remains the favourite.

The report further claims that the player has already made up his mind regarding a potential move. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can get the deal done. They need a reliable goalkeeper, and the French International is certainly one of the best in the world.

A source told TEAMtalk: “From what is coming out from the talks, the belief from Milan’s end is that Maignan has made up his mind.”

Robert Sanchez has not been able to live up to the expectations since joining the London club. Chelsea need an upgrade on him, and the Milan star would be ideal. He has proven himself for club and country, and there is no doubt that he’s one of the best players in his position.

Chelsea would do well to sign a player of his quality and experience on a free transfer. He could prove to be a defining acquisition for the London club. Meanwhile, the opportunity to play in the Premier League will be exciting for the French International as well. Maignan will want to win major trophies with Chelsea.

Chelsea will be hoping to fight for major trophies in the coming seasons, and they need elite players who can bridge the gap with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City. Maignan would be a transformative signing for them.

He could be available for a nominal price in January, but it seems that a summer move is more likely.