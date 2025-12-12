(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City are interested in signing the PEC Zwolle midfielder Jadiel Pereira da Gama.

The 15-year-old defensive midfielder is regarded as a special talent, and he has already established himself as a first-team player for the Dutch outfit. Naturally, his performances have attracted the attention of top teams.

Multiple clubs keen on Jadiel Pereira da Gama

According to a report from TEAMtalk, the three Premier League clubs are monitoring his progress, and they could look to make a move in future. Chelsea could use more quality and depth, and the side and the 15-year-old would be a long-term investment. They have shown a willingness to invest in talented young players, and they are looking to add Pereira da Gama to the formidable pool of young talent already at the club.

The report claims that Chelsea are determined to secure his signature.

Similarly, Tottenham have invested in multiple young players in recent windows. They are looking to build for the future, and the 15-year-old could be an asset for them.

Manchester City are keeping tabs on the youngster, as they look to build for the future.

Report: Euro giants prepared to offer €120 million for Chelsea “leader”

Where will Jadiel Pereira da Gama end up?

All three clubs have the financial muscle to get the deal done, and it remains to be seen where the 15-year-old will end up eventually. He needs to join a proper project where there is a prominent role for him. Sitting on the bench at a big club will be detrimental to his growth. Even though he’s not ready to start in the Premier League yet, he could still be a very useful player at the highest level. He must look to join a club where he will get opportunities to showcase his qualities with the first team.

Report: Chelsea want highly-rated Barcelona star who plays like an “animal”