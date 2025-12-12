Chelsea's Enzo Maresca at a press conference (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano has been linked with a move away from the German club in the coming months.

Manchester City have now joined the race to secure his signature as well. The French International defender could be signed on a free transfer at the end of the season, and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

As per TEAMtalk, Chelsea have already held conversations regarding a potential move for the player. The 27-year-old has been hailed as a “leader” at Bayern.

It is no surprise that they are keen on the French defender. They need more quality and depth in the defensive unit. They have had multiple injury problems at the back this season, and players like Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile have no future at the club.

Upamecano has proven himself in German football, and he has the quality to succeed in the Premier League as well. Signing a player of his quality on a free transfer would be a masterstroke. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can beat Manchester City to his signature. The French defender is at the peak of his powers, and he could make an immediate impact in the Premier League.

He will want to join a big club. He will be able to fight for trophies. Chelsea are certainly among the biggest clubs in the world. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona are monitoring the situation of the French defender as well.

Whoever ends up signing the player on a free transfer could have a huge bargain on their hands.

Chelsea have not been able to fight for major trophies in recent seasons, and they will look to get back to the top of English football once again. Signing quality players like Upamecano will certainly help them bridge the gap with the elite clubs.