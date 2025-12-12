(Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months, and it will be interesting to see if Chelsea can get the deal done. They already have a quality midfield unit comprising of Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo.

They believe that the 22-year-old midfielder will add more depth and quality to the side. Casado will add defensive cover and work rate in the middle of the park. Casado has been labelled as an “animal” because of his style of play. Chelsea have scouted the young midfielder extensively, and Casado could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for them.

Marc Casado in La Liga this season

Tackles per 90 1.36 Duels won per 90 3.73 Aerial duels win % 60% Recoveries per 90 3.90 Pass Accuracy 92.6%

Stats via FotMob

Meanwhile, a report from Fichajes claims that Chelsea have been looking at multiple Barcelona players in recent months. It will be interesting to see if they can bring in the necessary additions.

Casado could improve Chelsea

They believe that Casadó would fit their system properly, and he would be an accessible target as well. It will be interesting to see if they come forward with an official offer to get the deal done. Chelsea have previously made contact regarding a potential move, but the transfer did not work out. They remain keen on securing his signature.

The 22-year-old has shown his quality in Spanish football, and he can do well in the Premier League as well. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea can convince the player to join the club. They have the financial muscle to tempt Barcelona into selling Casado. The Spanish outfit have their own financial limitations, and they could be attracted to the idea of selling the young midfielder if a lucrative proposal is presented.