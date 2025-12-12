(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the former Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months, but journalist Dean Jones has now revealed that a move to Tottenham is unlikely. If the player decides to move in the coming months, it is more likely to go to Spain.

Tottenham have been linked with Greenwood in recent months, and there is no doubt that they need more quality in the attack. The former Manchester United striker could have been a very useful acquisition for them.

The 24-year-old can operate on the flanks as well as centrally. He has registered 17 goal contributions in 20 matches across all competitions this season for Marseille. He is entering the years of his career, and he could improve most teams in the country.

It will be interesting to see if Spurs can find a dynamic attacker like him in the near future. They will need to improve going forward if they want to fight for trophies. They have invested a substantial amount of money in Dominic Solanke, but the England International has not been able to find the back of the net regularly. Tottenham need an upgrade on him. Signing another striker would be ideal for them.

They have a quality team and a quality manager. They will be expected to fight for major trophies. However, they cannot hope to do so without a reliable finisher.

As for Greenwood, it will be interesting to see where he ends up. He deserves to compete at the highest level, and joining a big club would be ideal for him at this stage of his career. He has shown his quality in La Liga in the past, and a move back to Spain could be interesting for him.