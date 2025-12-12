Insider reveals Manchester United star could be a transfer target for Bayern Munich

Ruben Amorim and Vincent Kompany (Photo by Warren Little, Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is reportedly someone who could be a prospective transfer target for Bayern Munich, according to Christian Falk.

Writing in his latest column for CF Bayern Insider, Falk explained that Mainoo is not currently thought to be a top priority for Bayern, but he is an option that could be one to watch.

The England international is struggling for playing time at Man Utd at the moment, having started only one game all season, and none in the Premier League.

Given that the World Cup 2026 is approaching, Mainoo will surely want to be playing regular first-team football in the second half of the season to give himself a chance of making Thomas Tuchel’s England squad.

Kobbie Mainoo to leave Manchester United?

Mainoo might not currently be a top target for Bayern, but he’ll surely be leaving Old Trafford soon after an unhappy first half of the season under Ruben Amorim.

Amorim has had some criticism for his treatment of Mainoo, and it would certainly be a risk to let him join another top European club as the backlash from fans could be fierce if the 20-year-old goes on to develop into a world class player.

Napoli are another big name being strongly linked with Mainoo by La Repubblica and others, so that might be the one to watch out for if Bayern aren’t pursuing him.

Will United live to regret Mainoo decision?

Mainoo showed great potential when he first broke into the MUFC first-team as a teenager, becoming a regular under Erik ten Hag and even scoring the winning goal for the club in the 2024 FA Cup final victory over Manchester City.

It’s not clear why Amorim won’t make more use of Mainoo, and it could end up being a decision he and United live to regret.

Not only is Mainoo a fine young player with what is surely a big future ahead of him, but replacing him with another midfielder of that calibre would surely cost huge money, whereas Mainoo rose up from the club’s academy, so cost them nothing.