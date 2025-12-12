Leeds want to do business in January. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Leeds United are interested in signing the Hibernian midfielder Josh Mulligan.

The 23-year-old has been a key player for the Scottish outfit since joining them, and his performances have attracted the attention of multiple clubs.

Leeds United and Nottingham Forest are keeping tabs on him from the Premier League. The player is reportedly available for a reasonable amount of money next month. There is a release clause in his contract, which is quite affordable. While the report from Footmercato does not mention the amount of money required to sign him, they believe it will be a reasonable investment.

It will be interesting to see if Leeds follow up on their interest with their official proposal to get the deal done. They need more quality in the middle of the park, and Mulligan could be a quality addition. He is versatile enough to operate in the midfield as well as in defence. He could be the ideal utility man for the Premier League side.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be exciting for him. It would be a step up in the career of the 23-year-old, and he would get to test himself at a higher level. Leeds United are fighting for survival, and they need quality players during the second half of the campaign. The midfielder could prove to be very useful for them.

It is fair to assume that they have the financial muscle to get the deal across the line. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Leeds will be hoping to stay in the Premier League next season. If they can plug the gaps in their squad during the January transfer window, there is no reason why they cannot have a strong ending to the season.