A view of the Liverpool stadium. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for the Bayern Munich attacker Michael Olise.

The 23-year-old French international has been in spectacular form since joining the German club. He helped them win the league title last season, and he is fine for this season as well. The player has already registered 23 goal contributions in 23 matches across all competitions.

He has all the attributes to develop into a world-class player, and Liverpool are looking at him as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Olise is a key player for the German club, and they will not want to lose him easily. According to a report from Fichajes, any offer close to €150 million could force the German club to discuss a potential transfer. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool are prepared to pay that kind of money. They will face competition from PSG as well.

Michael Olise would be a superb signing

The French international has all the makings of a future superstar, and Liverpool would do well to secure a signature. Salah has been an exceptional servant for them, and he has helped them win every trophy at the club level. Replacing him will not be easy. Liverpool need a superstar to fill the void left by him, and the former Crystal Palace star could be ideal.

Stats this season (league) Mohamed Salah Michael Olise Chances created per 90 0.88 2.63 Pass accuracy 74.9% 85.2% Dribbles per 90 2.25 2.27 Goals 4 6 Assists 2 8

Stats via FotMob

Olise to replace Salah?

Salah has not been at his best this season, and he has been linked with an exit. He is struggling to hold down a regular starting spot at Liverpool. It remains to be seen whether the Premier League side decides to cash in on him in the coming windows.

The opportunity to return to the Premier League could be an exciting one for the player as well. Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they could help him fulfil his ambitions. He knows English football well, and he might be able to settle in quickly and make an immediate impact.