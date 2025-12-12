Steven Gerrard looks on during a Saudi Pro League match. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Liverpool continue to be linked with a move for the Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes.

The 24-year-old has not been a regular starter for the Spanish club this season, and naturally, he has been linked with an exit. Multiple clubs are monitoring his situation, and Liverpool have already made contact regarding a potential move.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Real Madrid will sanction his departure if an offer of around €80-90 million is presented. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool follows up on their interest with an official proposal.

Rodrygo had 14 goals and 9 assists last season. This season, he has struggled for game time. However, he has excelled in the Champions League. Rodrygo has been linked with Arsenal as well.

Rodrygo Goes in the Champions League this season

Dribble success per 90 4.64 Chance created per 90 4.64 Fouls won per 90 2.78 Duels won per 90 7.89 Recoveries per 90 6.03

Stats via FotMob

Former Liverpool captain and club legend Steven Gerrard recently praised the Brazilian as “magnificent” after his performance against Manchester City. There is no doubt that he has the quality to do well in the Premier League, and he could be a star for the Premier League champions.

They need more cutting-edge in the final third, and the 24-year-old is a versatile attacker capable of operating anywhere across the front three.

Rodrygo to replace Salah?

He could be the ideal fit for Liverpool and the long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian has been linked with a move away from the club after his latest bombshell interview criticising the manager. He could be sold in the coming months, and Liverpool will need to replace him properly. Signing the Brazilian could be ideal for all parties. The South American is more than just a goal scorer. He is a hard-working player who will help out at both ends of the pitch. He could be the ideal fit for Liverpool’s style of play.

The player is desperate for gametime, and Liverpool will be able to provide him with the platform he needs. They also need a versatile attacker, and Rodrygo seems tailor-made for them. Convincing the player to join the club might not be too difficult. He will want to join an elite team, and Liverpool could help him fulfil his ambitions.