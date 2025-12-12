Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, shakes hands with Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in the Sunderland midfielder Noah Sadiki.

According to a report from Sacha Tavlolieri, both clubs are impressed with the 20-year-old’s performances this season. Manchester United made contact with his representatives at the start of the season, and Chelsea has now followed suit. The Blues made contact with Sunderland in October regarding a potential move.

Sunderland signed the player in July for a fee of around £15 million, and it will be interesting to see if they are willing to sanction his departure in future. He has the potential to develop into a quality player. He has already impressed in the Premier League, and manager Regis Le Bris has labelled him as a “really good player”.

Noah Sadiki in the Premier League

Pass Accuracy 84.8% Long Ball Accuracy 53.1% Dribble Accuracy 56.5% Duel won per 90 3.67 Recoveries per 90 3.06

Stats via FotMob

There is no doubt that he has the potential to play for the biggest clubs in the world. Chelsea and Manchester United could be attractive destinations for him. It seems that an intense transfer is on the cards. It will be interesting to see which of the two clubs can get the deal done.

Sadiki would be a superb addition

Sadiki will be attracted to the idea of competing at a high-level, and the opportunity to join clubs like Chelsea or Manchester United will be tempting for him. He has all the tools to develop into a complete midfielder. He will not only help Manchester United or Chelsea control the game from the middle of the park, but he will also help out defensively.

He needs to choose his next destination carefully. He should look to join a club where he will play regularly. Sitting on the bench at a big club will not benefit him. Any club hoping to sign the player might have to come forward with game time assurances first.

