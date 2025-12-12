Sources: "Expect bids" - Man United ready to sell £70m star to help fund two big signings

Bruno Fernandes prepares to take a corner for Man United
Bruno Fernandes prepares to take a corner for Man United (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Manchester United seem increasingly open to cashing in on Bruno Fernandes, who remains a target for Saudi Pro League clubs.

As first reported here in the Daily Briefing, sources “expect bids” for Fernandes as both Al Hilal and Al Ittihad show a strong interest in him.

It’s anticipated that Man Utd could sell Fernandes for around £70m, with the Portugal international regarded as their most sellable asset.

This comes as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS have been eager to make the club more financially stable since taking over.

Bruno Fernandes sale may be necessary to fund new Man United signings

Bruno Fernandes in action for Man Utd
Bruno Fernandes in action for Man Utd (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

With United targeting ambitious signings in midfield such as Elliot Anderson and Carlos Baleba, it seems Fernandes has been identified as someone worth cashing in on to help fund those moves.

Red Devils fans might not be too keen to see a top player like Fernandes leave, but it’s also true that he’s not getting any younger and this might be their last chance to make big money from his departure.

If that helps MUFC build for the future with elite young midfielders like Anderson and Baleba, it would surely go down as good business in the long-term, even if there’s some short-term pain.

Bruno Fernandes transfer exit could be a big risk

For now, though, is it actually worth offloading someone as influential as Fernandes while Ruben Amorim is still rebuilding this side and trying to get more consistency?

Just see below as Fernandes is rated by FotMob as United’s best performer this season, while he’s top for assists and second for goals…

Bruno Fernandes stats this season
Bruno Fernandes stats this season (FotMob)

It might be tempting to think Fernandes’ influence will soon wane with age, but some top players have continued to go on performing at the very highest level well into their late 30s, so this is clearly something the club need to think carefully about.

