Talks planned: Liverpool transfer target has important meeting scheduled for January 1st

Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi looks on (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich chief Max Eberl is reportedly planning talks with Crystal Palace centre-back and Liverpool transfer target Marc Guehi on January 1st.

The England international is nearing the end of his contract with Palace, and is free to start negotiating a move for next season from January onwards.

This only applies to clubs from abroad, so it could give Bayern an edge over Liverpool, who also remain interested, according to Sky Germany.

Marc Guehi set for face-to-face Bayern Munich transfer talks

According to the report, Eberl is now set to meet Guehi directly to negotiate a move to Bayern, with the Bundesliga giants said to have a strong interest in the 25-year-old.

It seems Eberl has already had contacts with Guehi’s representatives, and he’ll now look to establish contacts with the player himself to try to move his club into pole position.

This could be bad news for Liverpool, and it tallies well with a recent report from the Athletic which stated that they were no longer the favourites for Guehi’s signature despite coming so close to signing him in the summer.

Where should Marc Guehi go next?

Palace fans will probably be hoping that Guehi chooses a move abroad instead of moving to a Premier League rival, but what would be the best move for the player himself?

Fellow Englishman Harry Kane has really enjoyed his time at Bayern so far, so it could be a tempting move for Guehi if he wants to ensure he’s playing for a top club in the Champions League and challenging for major trophies.

Vincent Kompany is also doing a hugely impressive job at Bayern, so one imagines plenty of the world’s best players would be tempted to go there right now.

Liverpool, by contrast, have really gone quickly downhill since their Premier League title victory last season.

Guehi might no longer be so sure about a move to Anfield as it’s not even guaranteed that they’ll be able to offer Champions League football next season.

LFC could really do with Guehi choosing them, though, as they need a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk, while Ibrahima Konate’s future is in doubt as he’s also due to be out of contract at the end of this campaign.