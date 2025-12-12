"We very much believe..." - MLS chief speaks out on transfer move for Liverpool's Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah in Liverpool training (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

MLS commissioner Don Garber has spoken out on the Mohamed Salah transfer situation, urging the Liverpool star to reach out to Lionel Messi to ask about life in the US.

Salah is currently facing serious uncertainty over his future, with the Egypt international benched for three consecutive games before then being dropped entirely by Arne Slot for complaining about his treatment.

Liverpool are already working to replace Salah, and it’s certainly hard to imagine the 33-year-old staying for much longer unless something dramatic happens soon.

Given his age and likely salary demands, it could be difficult for another top European club to sign Salah at this stage of his career, so it’s not surprising that the MLS is being mentioned as a potential destination.

Mohamed Salah to MLS? Don Garber sends a message to the Liverpool star

Garber has now addressed the Salah speculation and suggested the player should ask Messi about how he’s enjoying life there, though he also didn’t want to say too much more due to him still being under contract at Liverpool.

“Obviously, if [Salah] ever decides to come to Major League Soccer, we’d welcome him with open arms,” Garber said.

“I’d say he should reach out to Leo [Messi] and reach out to Thomas Muller and see how happy they’ve been and how successful they’ve been and how much they’ve really embraced being in Major League Soccer.”

He added: “I’ve seen some rumours about Mo Salah. We very much believe in the sanctity of a contract; that’s an American business dynamic. Mo’s under contract to Liverpool, people we know. It’s a great team.”

Could Salah move to MLS over Saudi?

This story also comes after a surprise move yesterday by Ben Harburg, an American sports investor who runs Al Kholood, to speak out against the prospect of Salah coming to the Saudi Pro League.

See below as it looks like Harburg has doubts about if Salah would be welcomed in Saudi now, so perhaps a switch to the States could end up being the better option…

?? "He's NOT a team player!" – Could Mohamed Salah to Saudi now be in serious doubt after his bust-up with Arne Slot? ? pic.twitter.com/olMkpFf6mt — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) December 11, 2025

Harburg said: “I do think there’s already, even amongst the public, much more apprehension around his coming into the league.

“He’s 33 years old, he got paid a boatload a year or so ago, whatever it was, and has underperformed massively since then.

“He doesn’t strike me as a great team player. As an owner, when I look at the way he behaved there … if a player isn’t performing, they’re not going to be in the starting line up. We don’t put people in the starting line up based on what they did three seasons ago or even last season.

“All that, to me, combines for a fairly toxic combination of factors. So I would rather he not come here.