Antoine Semenyo has been linked with a move away from burn mouth in recent months.

The 25-year-old Ghana international has done quite well in the Premier League, and he is on the radar of Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur. According to a report from TEAMtalk, Manchester City are monitoring his progress as well.

Spurs eyeing Antoine Semenyo move

Tottenham are prepared to beat their rivals in the race for the African attacker by smashing the wage structure for him. They are prepared to pay a substantial amount of money to the player in order to convince him to join. It will be interesting to see what the 25-year-old decides.

He has been one of the best attacking players in the league this season. He will cost £65 million, and Tottenham will have to pay up if they want to get the deal done. They need more quality and cutting-edge in the final third, and the 25-year-old is versatile enough to operate anywhere across the front three. Semenyo has been labelled as “world-class”.

Liverpool remain keen on Semenyo

Meanwhile, Liverpool need someone like him as well. Mohamed Salah has been constantly linked with a potential move away from the club, and they will need a quality player to replace the Egyptian. The African certainly has the ability to fill that void.

He is well settled in the Premier League, and he could make an immediate impact at Liverpool or Tottenham. Both clubs could be exciting opportunities for the player. It will be interesting to see where he ends up. It is fair to assume that the two clubs have the financial resources to afford the asking price for him.

The deal could eventually come down to the wishes and the preference of the player. He will want to join a club capable of winning major trophies, and both clubs will need to do some convincing.