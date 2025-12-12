Thomas Frank, manager of Brentford applauds the away fans. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Juventus attacker Kenan Yildiz.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, the 20-year-old Turkish International is a dream name on their shortlist as they look to add more quality in the final third. It is no secret that they need more unpredictability on the flanks, and the Juventus attacker could be ideal for them.

He will help create opportunities for his teammates and find the back of the net as well. Brennan Johnson and Xavi Simons have not been at their best this season, and Dejan Kulusevski is sidelined with an injury.

Kenan Yildiz vs Tottenham wingers this season

Mohammed Kudus is the only reliable winger at the club. Spurs need to invest in that area of the squad, and Yildiz would be a shrewd investment. He has all the tools to develop into a superstar.

Former England manager Fabio Capello believes that the Turkish attacker has the “talent and humility of a champion”.

Can Spurs convince Yildiz to join?

It will be interesting to see if Spurs follow up on their interest with an offer to get the deal done. Signing the player will not be easy. Juventus rate him highly, and they will not want to lose the 20-year-old anytime soon. The North London outfit might have to pay a premium in order to get the deal done.

In addition to that, they will have to convince the player to join the club as well. He is an elite talent, and he will want to compete at the highest level. Tottenham must convince him that they will be able to help him fulfil his ambitions in the future.

Arsenal are keen on Yildiz as well.